https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/geraldo-rivera-sen-schumer-schmuck-where-was-he-when-virus-devastated-new-york

Geraldo Rivera (Getty Images/Roy Rochlin)

“Nobody had a crystal ball to predict what this damn coronavirus was going to do to the United States and the rest of the planet,” political commentator Geraldo Rivera said Thursday, responding to Democrats’ accusations that President Donald Trump is responsible for killing Americans by intentionally mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

As CNSNews.com reports, Democrats are accusing Trump of willfully killing Americans, based on their interpretation of excepts from an interview with Trump released by Bob Woodward:

Following yesterday’s release of Trump’s recorded comments to author Bob Woodward, the president’s many Democrat/media critics are now literally portraying him as a murderer for allegedly concealing the severity of the emerging coronavirus crisis. (“Donald Trump says he didn’t want Americans to panic. No, he just wanted to sit by and watch them die,” said MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Thursday.)

— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 10, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) leveled the accusation Wednesday in a Twitter post and again in a press conference:

“There is damning proof that Donald Trump lied and people died. This report is totally believable. We all know President Trump puts himself first. But this time, the consequences were deadly. And when I think about how many people in my state died in February, and March, and April, it just makes me angry. I cannot believe he deceived the American people the way he did. “How many people would still be alive today if he just told Americans the truth?”

“Listen: let’s be honest. With a handful of exceptions, everybody in America underestimated and underreacted to coronavirus, just about, in February, at least,” Rivera responds in his daily Twitter video – calling Schumer’s claim “disgusting” – but, typical:

“The Democrats opposed the travel ban in January and February that was imposed, almost heroically, by President Trump. Neither Joe Biden nor Speaker Pelosi rang any alarm bells. “For Senator Schumer of New York to accuse the president of murder is disgusting – because that’s, basically, what he does. “Trump-haters are now claiming 20-20 hindsight. The vast majority of them believed, as Donald Trump did, that the coronaivus was like a really bad flu. So, he didn’t want to panic the country.”

“Sen. Schumer is a schmuck,” Rivera says, questioning the New York senator’s own lack of response to the virus:

“Sen. Schumer says that this book is damning proof that Donald Trump lied and people died. “Senator Schumer is a schmuck. Where was he when New York City was devastated by this plague?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

