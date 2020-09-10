https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/10/gonna-leave-a-mark-richard-grenell-drops-joe-scarborough-and-it-only-takes-1-priceless-quote-from-nancy-pelosi/

Good ol’ Joe Scarborough, doing his part to step all over his own … feet once again. Maybe he missed it, but Trump was taking ACTION in January. What’s that saying? Actions speak louder than words?

What did Joe want Trump to tell Americans? OMG RUN FOR IT WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIIIIIIIIIE.

Even Fauci has come to Trump’s defense in all of this and c’mon, we all know he and Trump aren’t exactly the best of friends.

Richard Grenell was good enough to remind Joe of a now-famous quote from Nancy Pelosi, sort of as a way to bring Joe back to Earth:

How hard do you think Richard laughed at Joe before he tweeted this?

But TRUUUUUUMP.

That’s assuming he ever had it.

It’s really all they’ve got.

Sad, right?

***

