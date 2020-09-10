https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/10/gonna-leave-a-mark-richard-grenell-drops-joe-scarborough-and-it-only-takes-1-priceless-quote-from-nancy-pelosi/

Good ol’ Joe Scarborough, doing his part to step all over his own … feet once again. Maybe he missed it, but Trump was taking ACTION in January. What’s that saying? Actions speak louder than words?

FEBRUARY 7: “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu. This is deadly stuff.”

~Trump privately to Woodward MARCH 7: “No, I’m not concerned at all.”

~Trump publicly to reporters https://t.co/teqnch6td2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 9, 2020

What did Joe want Trump to tell Americans? OMG RUN FOR IT WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIIIIIIIIIE.

Even Fauci has come to Trump’s defense in all of this and c’mon, we all know he and Trump aren’t exactly the best of friends.

Richard Grenell was good enough to remind Joe of a now-famous quote from Nancy Pelosi, sort of as a way to bring Joe back to Earth:

Nancy Pelosi in China Town February 24: “That’s what we’re trying to do today is to say everything is fine here. “Come because precautions have been taken. The city is on top of the situation.” @JoeNBC https://t.co/32yOaKyBl0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 10, 2020

How hard do you think Richard laughed at Joe before he tweeted this?

Read the article! @NYGovCuomo said “the fear, the panic, would cause more problems than the virus”. The date was March 18th. https://t.co/46NWBwltkZ — mariC (@MariC1827) September 10, 2020

But TRUUUUUUMP.

Listen to Morning Joe if you want to see pure Panic! Watch the lunacy from him this morning.I think he has totally lost it. — #AllInForGeneralFlynn⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@PaulaBonney3) September 10, 2020

That’s assuming he ever had it.

@POTUS said as much to wanna be reporter Jim Acosta on March 30th. https://t.co/vaTKElQOLH — Michael Crosby (@Mcrosbyjr) September 10, 2020

If Woodward was so worried about that supposed conversation, Why didn’t he say something right away? He waits to put it in a book that he received lots of money for🤡 — contessa22 (@contessa22) September 10, 2020

The Dems really shouldn’t go this route, they played it down because Trump WAS taking action, but sadly it’s all they have & the media will distort to back them up. #WrapUpSmearCampaign — Karina (@scented444) September 10, 2020

It’s really all they’ve got.

Sad, right?

***

