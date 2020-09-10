https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/10/hey-msm-democratic-hostage-takers-in-the-senate-just-used-a-racist-relic-of-jim-crow-era-to-keep-covid19-relief-from-suffering-americans/

The Senate held an important procedural vote today on COVID19 relief.

Guess how it went:

Welp.

It actually gets worse:

Get on it, firefighters!

The American people deserve answers.

But we won’t get them:

“Slimmed-down” and “skinny.” So it’s nothing to get upset about.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...