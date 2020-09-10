https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/10/hey-msm-democratic-hostage-takers-in-the-senate-just-used-a-racist-relic-of-jim-crow-era-to-keep-covid19-relief-from-suffering-americans/

The Senate held an important procedural vote today on COVID19 relief.

NOW: Senate voting to proceed to a COVID relief package — which includes assistance for small businesses, unemployment benefits, safe reopening of schools, testing/tracing & a raft of other provisions. Needs 60 votes to avoid filibuster & begin debate on the bill. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020

Guess how it went:

There’s the 41st vote. Senate Democrats have used the filibuster to block debate on a new COVID relief package. They recently did this on police reform, too. (Reminder: They are openly discussing eliminating the tool they’re currently using if they gain power in November). — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020

Final: 52 Yes

47 No 60 affirmative votes needed. Senate Democrats filibuster COVID relief legislation, blocking it from being debated & amended. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020

Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief. They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program. Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 10, 2020

Senate Democrats continue to play politics with the lives of the American people. Shameful. Read more here: https://t.co/NrSeMaVmoR pic.twitter.com/8sc78DOCSH — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) September 10, 2020

Welp.

It actually gets worse:

So, an arcane relic of Jim Crow segregationists thwarts extension of desperately needed relief for Americans amid a global pandemic. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 10, 2020

Democrats used a racist relic of Jim Crow era to defeat a COVID relief bill. https://t.co/WMaFnU3N8K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020

Barack Obama called the filibuster a “Jim Crow relic” Democrats have now used it twice to defeat Tim Scott’s bill and a COVID relief package. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020

For something that is supposedly a racist relic, Democrats sure do love using it to block police reform and COVID relief. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020

I’m sure @mkraju will be all over this tracking down Democrats in the hallways to ask them about this. https://t.co/mxKoauBRFW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020

Get on it, firefighters!

Eagerly awaiting the “Democrats want you sick and dead” tweets from the Chris Hayes wing of pundits. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020

The American people deserve answers.

But we won’t get them:

BREAKING: Senate Democrats have the votes to block a scaled-back Republican stimulus bill from advancing pic.twitter.com/Z9YAkTDbbG — Bloomberg Government (@BGOV) September 10, 2020

Why even a doomed vote is politically useful if you can muster 51 pic.twitter.com/IiLqCVsttF — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) September 10, 2020

The factual headline should be ‘Democrats block GOP relief bill.’ pic.twitter.com/BIEYJaubOf — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 10, 2020

“Slimmed-down” and “skinny.” So it’s nothing to get upset about.

Senate Democrats are killing Americans. That’s how this is done right? https://t.co/qgv3CAU4oy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020

