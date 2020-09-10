https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/10/hey-msm-democratic-hostage-takers-in-the-senate-just-used-a-racist-relic-of-jim-crow-era-to-keep-covid19-relief-from-suffering-americans/
The Senate held an important procedural vote today on COVID19 relief.
NOW: Senate voting to proceed to a COVID relief package — which includes assistance for small businesses, unemployment benefits, safe reopening of schools, testing/tracing & a raft of other provisions.
Needs 60 votes to avoid filibuster & begin debate on the bill.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020
Guess how it went:
There’s the 41st vote. Senate Democrats have used the filibuster to block debate on a new COVID relief package. They recently did this on police reform, too.
(Reminder: They are openly discussing eliminating the tool they’re currently using if they gain power in November).
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020
Final:
52 Yes
47 No
60 affirmative votes needed. Senate Democrats filibuster COVID relief legislation, blocking it from being debated & amended.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020
Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief. They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election.
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 10, 2020
Senate Democrats continue to play politics with the lives of the American people. Shameful.
Read more here: https://t.co/NrSeMaVmoR pic.twitter.com/8sc78DOCSH
— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) September 10, 2020
Welp.
— WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) September 10, 2020
It actually gets worse:
So, an arcane relic of Jim Crow segregationists thwarts extension of desperately needed relief for Americans amid a global pandemic.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 10, 2020
Democrats used a racist relic of Jim Crow era to defeat a COVID relief bill. https://t.co/WMaFnU3N8K
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020
Barack Obama called the filibuster a “Jim Crow relic”
Democrats have now used it twice to defeat Tim Scott’s bill and a COVID relief package.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020
For something that is supposedly a racist relic, Democrats sure do love using it to block police reform and COVID relief.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020
I’m sure @mkraju will be all over this tracking down Democrats in the hallways to ask them about this. https://t.co/mxKoauBRFW
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020
Get on it, firefighters!
Eagerly awaiting the “Democrats want you sick and dead” tweets from the Chris Hayes wing of pundits.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020
The American people deserve answers.
But we won’t get them:
BREAKING: Senate Democrats have the votes to block a scaled-back Republican stimulus bill from advancing pic.twitter.com/Z9YAkTDbbG
— Bloomberg Government (@BGOV) September 10, 2020
Why even a doomed vote is politically useful if you can muster 51 pic.twitter.com/IiLqCVsttF
— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) September 10, 2020
The factual headline should be ‘Democrats block GOP relief bill.’ pic.twitter.com/BIEYJaubOf
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 10, 2020
“Slimmed-down” and “skinny.” So it’s nothing to get upset about.
Senate Democrats are killing Americans.
That’s how this is done right? https://t.co/qgv3CAU4oy
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020