https://thehill.com/homenews/news/515966-historian-predicts-trump-downplaying-pandemic-will-go-down-as-the-greatest

Allan Lichtman, the historian known for accurately predicting presidential elections, said that President TrumpDonald John TrumpCohen: ‘I guarantee that it’s not going to go well for whoever’ set up Woodward interview Pompeo says ‘substantial chance’ Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official Trump says he ‘almost definitely’ won’t read Woodward book MORE’s downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic will be remembered as “the greatest dereliction of duty” in presidential history.

“This is the greatest dereliction of duty in the history of the U.S. presidency,” Lichtman, a professor of history at American University, told CTV News Channel on Thursday.

Lichtman was responding to claims made in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book “Rage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodward’s book, which is set to publish on Sept. 15, builds upon 17 interviews with the president, including one in which Trump said COVID-19 was “deadly” in early February, and later told the author he intentionally minimized its seriousness in public to avoid causing panic.

“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump reportedly told Woodward in a subsequent interview in March. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Lichtman said he doesn’t believe Trump didn’t want to cause panic.

“What is Trump’s whole campaign based on? Causing panic,” Lichtman said. “‘Elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says Trump downplaying coronavirus threat was ‘almost criminal’ Democrats fear Biden’s lagging Latino support could cost him Trump courts Florida voters with moratorium on offshore drilling MORE and your streets are going to burn. The criminals will be attacking your houses. The suburbs will be abolished.’ This is a guy who’s worried about causing panic? Come on. How could you possibly believe that?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

