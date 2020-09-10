https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/prevent-pandemic-police-intrusion-govt-schools/

Maryland mom Courtney Lancaster Sperry answered her front door. A police officer asked to search for weapons in her home.

“I consented to let him in,” says the Navy veteran. “And then I, unfortunately, stood there and watched police officers enter my 11-year-old son’s bedroom.”

Her son’s school had asked for this search, the officers explained. Her fifth-grader son, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attended classes via computer from his home bedroom through a Google classroom.

This was a two-way Zoom link allowing his socialist public school to search and record inside his private home. This warrantless search of their son’s bedroom walls image-captured two BB guns. The school principal reported the guns to police and asked that their home be searched last June.

Principal Jason Feiler reportedly justified this by a rule that students may not bring guns to school. Feiler claimed – incorrectly – that this rule included virtual classes, said Sperry.

Her son “did not bring anything to this meeting, and he is in his own home,” said Sperry. These guns, she added, “were simply in the background in our home, safely stowed in a room behind a closed door, with no ammunition.”

Sperry discovered that school rules do not address virtual learning. And why should they? “Firearms” on the home wall of a student miles away from school pose no threat to anyone at the school.

Sperry’s advice to other parents whose children are taking classes via computer: “DO NOT allow your children to be on video! I found out that screenshots of my minor child’s bedroom [were] taken,” but that the school “is refusing to provide me with those pictures because [they are] not ‘part of the student’s record.'”

According to Sperry, the police officers were “disgusted” that the school had called them, and they found nothing improper in the behavior of her son, who is working to become an Eagle Scout and has gone through Scouting gun and archery training. But would other families fare as well if their privacy were similarly invaded by school bureaucrats?

School teachers act en loco parentis, “in place of the parents.” Sometimes this helps students. But many liberal teachers are simply loco, “crazy” with power to impose their own leftist values.

Some teachers have already used computers to search for student home “firearms,” Confederate flags, books, or other politically incorrect things.

Welcome to the Orwellian dystopia “1984,” which arrived with COVID-19 in 2020. Big Brother watches you via a screen in your own home. Such all-seeing spies come disguised as a school digital classroom, or sometimes as “Alexa.”

Leftists who applaud abortion legalization via a Supreme Court-conjured “right of privacy” are now eager to steal your children’s privacy.

But many teachers object to parents watching over their children’s shoulders what is being taught. Schools from California to Tennessee prohibit parents from recording teachers, who demand “privacy for me, but not for thee.”

Why this double standard? Philadelphia public school teacher Matthew Kay reportedly is concerned that “conservative parents” might cause “damage … if they overhear lessons on topics such as gender and sexuality.”

Kay, reported the Daily Wire, fears that conservative parents might interfere when teachers are engaged “in the messy work of destabilizing a kid’s racism, homophobia or transphobia.”

Parents, in other words, might oppose taxpayer-paid teachers indoctrinating their children with leftist values.

This is why President Donald Trump wants to defund schools that teach the racist, anti-white “1619 Project,” an Orwellian rewriting of American history.

As soon-to-be-Democratic-President Woodrow Wilson said in 1909, “the purpose of a university should be to make a man as unlike his father as possible.”

Progressive socialist education aims to undermine and replace parental conservative values.

Decades ago in California, teachers were encouraged to ask young students if their families had guns: What kind? How many? Where do Mom and Dad hide their guns? Voters were outraged, and government promised to stop using children to spy on their parents.

California public schools are about to launch a new mandatory curriculum teaching that capitalism is bad, Jews have unfair privilege and wealth, African Americans deserve slavery reparations, and racial, ethnic and sexual minorities should wage “transformative resistance” to take political power.

On November’s ballot, California Democrats aim via Proposition 16 to amend the state Constitution to allow racial discrimination, the redistribution of government preferences to racial groups that tend to vote for Democrats.

America needs separation of school and state, to prohibit government surveillance of private homes via student computers and to fund parental choice of their children’s education.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader’s Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, “The Secret War,” shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against little-known economic threats. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.

