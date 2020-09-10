https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hunter-biden-partnered-china-military-contractor-notorious-stealing-us-military-technology-acquire-michigan-parts-manufacturer/

In 2015, Hunter’s Bohai Harvest joined forces with the Chinese military contractor; Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), to buy American parts manufacturer; Henniges Automotive.

AVIC has been identified as front for China’s military.

Hunter Biden’s partner in the Henniges deal, AVIC, was notorious for it’s history of stealing U.S. military technology to build their own fighter jets and drones.

Hunter Biden is all smiles in China

Just The News reported more on Hunter Biden’s selling of America.

But for U.S. security experts, it was remarkable for another reason: An investment fund named Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) partly owned and directed by Biden’s son, Hunter, and Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz, had just a few years earlier played a vital role in facilitating the sale of the Michigan-based auto parts maker Henniges Automotive to one of China’s main military aircraft makers, Aviation Industry Corporation of China or AVIC. That 2015 transaction approved by the Obama administration and its Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) came just 15 months after the United States publicly added one of AVIC’s subsidiaries to a Commerce Department blacklist (known as the “Entity List”) and just months before the Obama administration resumed patrols in the South China Sea because of increased Beijing military aggression in the region, where AVIC-built military jets partake in China’s activities. The timing has left many, including Senate Finance Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), questioning whether the CFIUS decision whitewashed security concerns because the vice president’s son was involved in the transaction. Those concerns were heightened this June when the Pentagon listed the entire AVIC conglomerate on a list of companies subject to future sanctions because of its ties to the People’s Liberation Army. “The direct involvement of Mr. Hunter Biden and Mr. Heinz in the acquisition of Henniges by the Chinese government creates a potential conflict of interest,” the senator wrote in an Aug. 14, 2019 letter. “Both are directly related to high-ranking Obama administration officials. The Department of State, then under Mr. Kerry’s leadership, is also a CFIUS member and played a direct role in the decision to approve the Henniges transaction. The appearance of potential conflicts in this case is particularly troubling given Mr. Biden’s and Mr. Heinz’s history of investing in and collaborating with Chinese companies, including at least one posing significant national security concerns.”

