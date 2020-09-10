https://newspunch.com/fascist-michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmer-getting-border-fence-around-her-home/

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has repeatedly slammed President Trump’s border wall, but she is getting her very own border erected around her residence, according to a report by Detroit News.

The eight-foot-high fence is part of a whopping $1.1 million security program for Gov. Whitmer’s state-owned residence in Lansing, Michigan.

Whitmer has been a staunch critic against a wall being build on America’s southern border:

$40 BILLION for the wall. Think how many kids that would educate, how many roads, bridges and pipes it would fix. https://t.co/R9HaqLAsMZ — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 25, 2017

“We must stand together, because when we do, we cannot fail. It is time we get back to building bridges. Not walls.” pic.twitter.com/TARxBlnKKW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 30, 2018

The Detroit newspaper reports:

The cost for the “current maintenance” at the Lansing residence, which was recommended by the Michigan State Police and the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget, is about $1.1 million, Brown said. It’s being paid for with funds from the executive office budget, she added. It’s unclear how much is being spent on the perimeter fencing that’s being installed. In recent weeks, crews have been working to build what appears to be an eight-foot-tall fence around the governor’s residence property. Last week, a sign on the site where crews were on the job warned, “Danger. High voltage. Unauthorized persons keep out.”

