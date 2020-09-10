https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/10/imagine-what-else-hes-lying-about-jake-tapper-caught-red-handed-in-lie-about-pushing-sean-parnell-not-to-run-against-dem-screenshot/

Earlier this week, CNN anchor Jake Tapper found himself in a bit of hot water — from the Right, anyway — for allegedly urging GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell not to run against incumbent Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania.

Tapper vehemently denied having done anything of the sort.

So we look forward to hearing what Tapper has to say about this scoop from Fox News’ Brian Flood:

CNN’s Jake Tapper urged Republican Sean Parnell not to run against Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb https://t.co/fm1l9kX0tL — Brian Flood (@briansflood) September 10, 2020

FNC’s Brian Flood actually has the receipt:

This is a DM Tapper sent Parnell pic.twitter.com/SPA8YndGwu — Brian Flood (@briansflood) September 10, 2020

More from Flood:

The direct message backs up a story that was reported earlier this week by Breitbart News, which cited “sources familiar with the interactions” and reported that Tapper “communicated his views on how Parnell should not run against Lamb in a variety of communication forms, including in text messages, Twitter direct messages, and in a phone call.” CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tapper did not immediately respond to a series of questions, including whether or not he would be able to fairly report on the Parnell-Lamb race.

Well, to be fair, it’s probably going to take him a little time to come up with a way to spin this one.

“CNN’s Jake Tapper urged Republican Sean Parnell not to run against Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb.” via @briansflood for @FoxNews https://t.co/lb3z4boJF1 pic.twitter.com/P7GLMMJauv — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 10, 2020

.@jaketapper told @RichardGrenell there was no truth to story that he tried to convince Sean Parnell to run in a different district than Conor Lamb’s. Here’s the DM to Parnell where Tapper admits exactly that. Scoop from @briansflood https://t.co/gPHWNNG5cb pic.twitter.com/ouVkNQ642g — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 10, 2020

Facts First, right Jake? That’s CNN’s motto, after all.

You know what they say… receipts are a bitch. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 10, 2020

Why did @jaketapper deny that this happened? If he’ll lie when he knows there’s proof, imagine what else he’s lying about. https://t.co/bkaznM4duP — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 10, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

