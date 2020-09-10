https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/10/imagine-what-else-hes-lying-about-jake-tapper-caught-red-handed-in-lie-about-pushing-sean-parnell-not-to-run-against-dem-screenshot/

Earlier this week, CNN anchor Jake Tapper found himself in a bit of hot water — from the Right, anyway — for allegedly urging GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell not to run against incumbent Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania.

Tapper vehemently denied having done anything of the sort.

So we look forward to hearing what Tapper has to say about this scoop from Fox News’ Brian Flood:

FNC’s Brian Flood actually has the receipt:

More from Flood:

The direct message backs up a story that was reported earlier this week by Breitbart News, which cited “sources familiar with the interactions” and reported that Tapper “communicated his views on how Parnell should not run against Lamb in a variety of communication forms, including in text messages, Twitter direct messages, and in a phone call.”

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tapper did not immediately respond to a series of questions, including whether or not he would be able to fairly report on the Parnell-Lamb race.

Well, to be fair, it’s probably going to take him a little time to come up with a way to spin this one.

Facts First, right Jake? That’s CNN’s motto, after all.

