(WIO NEWS) – India has raised with China the issue of Chinese troops carrying spears, machetes during the commander level talks on Wednesday.

The September 7 “provocative” action by the Chinese forces saw them carrying “Guandao” – traditional Chinese sword which is basically a blade mounted on a wooden or metal pole.

WION has learnt that Chinese indulged in provocative actions all throughout the day on Tuesday. The provocative action was in the areas around Rezang La, Mukhpari and continued till 6 pm on Tuesday. While no provocative action by the Chinese happened on Wednesday, PLA troops continue to remain in the same general area.

Both sides held the first brigade commanders meet since the Monday’s incident when the Chinese Army PLA troops attempted to close-in on one of the Indian forward positions and shots were fired by them for the first time in 40 years.

