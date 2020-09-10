https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/ivanka-trump-accepts-joy-behars-challenge-will-take-the-covid-19-vaccine-on-the-view/

“The View’s” Joy Behar called into question the safety of the eventual COVID-19 vaccine, saying yesterday on air that she won’t trust it until Ivanka Trump takes it:

Um, okay? Challenge accepted!

That will make for some good TV, that’s for sure:

***

