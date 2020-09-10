https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/ivanka-trump-accepts-joy-behars-challenge-will-take-the-covid-19-vaccine-on-the-view/

“The View’s” Joy Behar called into question the safety of the eventual COVID-19 vaccine, saying yesterday on air that she won’t trust it until Ivanka Trump takes it:

Joy Behar says she won’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine until Ivanka Trump takes it: ‘Don’t fall for it’ https://t.co/E1IJZsXCXp — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 9, 2020

Um, okay? Challenge accepted!

Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority. https://t.co/FXb0Dqjdio — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 10, 2020

That will make for some good TV, that’s for sure:

Ivanka Trump offers to be injected with a potential Covid-19 vaccine live on @TheView –> https://t.co/vOnnTdhw1V — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) September 10, 2020

***

