Ivanka Trump says she’s not only ready and willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine — she’ll take it live on “The View” to call co-host Joy Behar’s bluff.

Behar said Wednesday that she had serious doubts about the efficacy of a rushed vaccine and would not take any vaccine approved by the Trump administration unless the president’s daughter took it first.

What are the details?

In a Thursday tweet directed at the liberal TV co-host, the president’s daughter

wrote,”Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority.”

‘It’s not a simple thing to do’



On Wednesday, Behar suggested that any Trump administration-approved vaccine for COVID-19 could be faulty and unsafe.

The Trump administration has furiously been working to get a coronavirus vaccine approved and distributed to the American public by the end of 2020.

“[President Donald Trump] will push anything to get re-elected,” Behar spat. “Don’t fall for it. And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

Earlier in the segment, Behar explained, “As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America — in case we don’t know this, because I looked all this up for you — the mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took 20 years, and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries. It was developed initially in 1796 when they started to think about it, and it became useful in the 1950s. OK? It’s not a simple thing to do.”

Fox News reported on Thursday that a source purporting to be close to the production “would welcome Ivanka Trump [on the show] and attempted to book her prior to the start of the current season.”

Behar has yet to respond to the first daughter’s tweet.

