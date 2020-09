https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/jobless-claims-hover-1-million-mark/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of new applications for unemployment benefits last week hovered at 884,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Forecasters had projected 850,000 new jobless claims.

As the coronavirus hit the United States and the economy locked down to slow its spread, layoffs and thus jobless claims skyrocketed in March, with 6.9 million filing for benefits for the week ending March 28.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook