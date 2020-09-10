https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-tries-attack-president-trump-historic-usmca-trade-agreement-finally-admits-better-nafta-video/

Joe Biden sat for an interview with Jake Tapper from CNN on Wednesday.

It was as disastrous as you would expect… And Jake Tapper is a FRIENDLY reporter.

During the interview Joe Biden attempted to attack Trump on the deal, started rambling about something nonsensical and then finally agreed the USMCA was a better deal for American workers.

It is still shocking that Democrats are running a man with late stage dementia as their presidential candidate.

Joe Biden: No, remember he isn’t the one who pushed that particular one in the past.  The House amended the bill…  By the way it’s a big deal though.  Here is what they amended… He was giving Pharma a way out.  Giving them a gigantic break just like he’s doing now, with Pharma.  They’re building plants overseas and getting tax breaks for it.  That’s what it was about with him.

Jake Tapper:  (Looks annoyed) He renegotiated NAFTA and you didn’t is the point.

Joe Biden: Because was had a Republican congress that wouldn’t go along with us… negotiated.

Jake Tapper: But doesn’t he deserve some credit for that?  It’s better . The USMCA is better than NAFTA.

Joe Biden:  It is better than NAFTA.

