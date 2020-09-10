https://www.dailywire.com/news/joy-behar-mocks-trump-on-vaccine-ill-take-the-vaccine-after-ivanka-takes-it-ivanka-retorts-ill-do-it-on-your-show

On Wednesday, Trump-hating Joy Behar of ABC’s “The View” mocked President Trump’s claim that a successful vaccine for COVID-19 may be offered soon, taunting Ivanka Trump by snapping, “By the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

On Thursday, Ivanka fired back on Twitter, writing, “Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority.”

Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority. https://t.co/FXb0Dqjdio — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 10, 2020

Behar launched into her rant after co-host Whoopi Goldberg had quoted President Trump saying in North Carolina Tuesday night, “Under Operation Warp Speed, we’re producing a vaccine in record time. This is a vaccine that we’re gonna have very soon, very, very soon. By the end of the year but much sooner than that, perhaps.” Goldberg sniped, “I can just laugh when I hear him talk. A joint statement from nine pharmaceutical company CEOs said that they will not seek approval until advanced clinical trials prove a vaccine is safe and effective. What is your take on all of this, Joy?”

Noted scientist Behar responded: “There’s a couple things I wanna say. Number one, when I see that North Carolina thing that he just did, I was noticing that he missed an opportunity, a business opportunity. You know, he’s such a bad businessman, he could have told everybody in March to put on a mask just like Dr. Fauci said, and he could have had he word ‘Trump’ plastered on it, and he would have made some money, but he missed that opportunity.

“Okay,” she continued. “As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America, in case we don’t know this, because I looked all this up for you, the mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took 20 years and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries. It was developed initially in 1796, so they started to think about it, and it became useful in the 1950s. OK? It’s not a simple thing to do. He will push anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it. And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

In late April, Behar ripped White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, snapping, “I feel like at this point, she’s less of a doctor, and more like an elderly care nurse to this guy …He’s running around the house in his pajamas, yelling at the TV set, not getting up out of bed until late, I don’t know what —he’s losing it. He’s like the grandpa who walks out in the middle of the birthday party with his pants off. …And then Dr. Birx, his surrogate at the party, has to say ‘Oh Grandpa is just liberating himself, isn’t he funny?’ Like that. It’s scary to see what’s going on in this country. It’s frightening.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

