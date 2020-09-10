https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f5ada20c1981470619f353e
Protestors have screamed ‘blood on your hands’ and ‘f**k the police’ outside of Queensland Police’s headquarters after the death of an indigenous woman in custody….
Fox News makes cable news ratings history as most-watched network in all of television during record-breaking summer…
Michael Rennie was reporting from Ipswich, Queensland, at 9am on Thursday when his live cross was interrupted, with the journalist struggling to speak and dropping his head in his hands….
Four Houston police officers were fired after a months-long investigation of a fatal shooting found that they were “objectively unreasonable” in discharging 21 rounds. …
An 81-year-old Queensland man who spend 77 days in ICU after contracting COVID-19 on board the ill-fated Ruby Princess, is now on the mend, according to the state’s Health Minister….