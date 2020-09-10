https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/10/just-a-coincidence-identical-media-spin-on-dems-blocking-coronavirus-relief-bill-shows-that-the-talking-points-are-in/
As we told you earlier, the Senate Democrats used the filibuster to block debate on a new coronavirus relief package. But as you might have imagined, “Democrats block another round of economic relief for suffering Americans” wasn’t going to be the predominant headline in MSM stories.
After Senate Dems blocked the bill, @RedSteeze noticed a trend developing:
Watch how a narrative unfolds in real time pic.twitter.com/74l08NYHq4
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020
Can’t forget about Politico! pic.twitter.com/lSOGwPcDXM
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020
Wash Post makes an appearance! pic.twitter.com/IMciOqjaBk
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2020
Wow…
It’s just a coincidence. https://t.co/6hV7exqTUC
— Sharyl Attkisson🕵️♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 10, 2020
Right?
Alternative headline…democrats block relief for the country. https://t.co/wLXXzsjXqe
— SemperFiVirginia (@fi_virginia) September 10, 2020
As if that headline would ever see the light of day from a national media outlet.
vs when the GOP votes against something pic.twitter.com/WWikE7YbjD
— The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) September 10, 2020
It’s so weird that the Senate Democrats aren’t obstructionists.
— Regs (@r3gulations) September 10, 2020
A curious synchronicity to rationalize Senate Democrats blocking a coronavirus relief bill. @SenSchumer https://t.co/8HWiOE6Uzd
— Ron Bischof ن (@rjbischof) September 10, 2020
Put “Democrats filibuster relief bill” into Google Translate and get “Senate (or Republicans) failed to advance relief bill” in Media-speak. https://t.co/13iacZYdQs
— Howard Wall 🔨⏰ (@HJWallEcon) September 10, 2020
If every article and news report uses the same phrasing, it means one of two things:
1) The journalists are being lazy and copying each other.
2) The journalists are taking marching orders from someone.
Often both. https://t.co/9pPO6MEoju
— Bryan Lunduke (@BryanLunduke) September 10, 2020
There’s no way they don’t get issued “talking points” when every outlet uses the exact same terminology. https://t.co/6oleOtRYim
— NWFNole 🍢 (@NWFNole) September 10, 2020
The talking points are in 🤣 https://t.co/P91E7RACOQ
— Constantine (@_sleepybrowns) September 10, 2020
They don’t even really try to hide it either.