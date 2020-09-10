https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/10/just-a-coincidence-identical-media-spin-on-dems-blocking-coronavirus-relief-bill-shows-that-the-talking-points-are-in/

As we told you earlier, the Senate Democrats used the filibuster to block debate on a new coronavirus relief package. But as you might have imagined, “Democrats block another round of economic relief for suffering Americans” wasn’t going to be the predominant headline in MSM stories.

After Senate Dems blocked the bill, @RedSteeze noticed a trend developing:

Wow…

Right?

As if that headline would ever see the light of day from a national media outlet.

They don’t even really try to hide it either.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...