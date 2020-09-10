https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/09/10/kamala-harris-throws-metoo-bus/

When California Senator Kamala Harris decided to accept Sleepy Joe Biden’s invitation to be his running mate, did she have any idea what sort of minefield was awaiting her? There are any number of rakes in the general election field waiting to be stepped on and Harris has been hitting enough of them to fill an entire Charlie Chaplin film. The latest episode stems from her recent visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin to sit down with the family of Jacob Blake, with the recently indicted suspect joining in over the phone. The aspiring Veep no doubt saw this as an opportunity to jump into the whole police reform debate with both feet, but her decision to heap such effluent praise on the entire family has exposed yet another obvious example of her hypocrisy.

Expressing concern over Blake’s shooting and whether or not the police followed proper protocols and training during the arrest is understandable enough. (Though it’s looking more and more like they did.) But she didn’t stop there. She decided to praise the entire family, including both Jacob Blake and his father, both of whom leave much to be desired in terms of woke sensibilities. (Washington Examiner)

It’s been quite a week for Kamala Harris. In addition to promulgating anti-vaccination conspiracy theories about any coronavirus vaccine released during the Trump presidency, she met with the family of Jacob Blake, a man famous for fleeing from the police with his children in tow when he violated an existing restraining order after being charged with sexual assault… Yet, it’s not just the radical Left that has embraced Blake. Harris decided to wade into the active criminal investigation and take the side of a man charged with sexual assault and domestic violence. “I mean, they’re an incredible family,” said Harris after meeting with his family while Blake called in. “And what they’ve endured, and they just do it with such dignity and grace. And you know, they’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders.”

You can almost forgive Harris for saying something like that since it was probably just a knee-jerk instinct that any politician would follow. She’s not going to come away from a meeting that she requested and say, wow. What a bunch of jerks. And I’m sure many members of the family who are concerned over the prognosis of Jacob Blake are going through a rough time. The mother, in particular, has been very measured and apolitical in her public statements. I have no doubt her heart is broken over the shooting of her son, just as it was probably also broken by his frequent run-ins with the law over the years.

But Harris has intentionally lumped in two members of the family who she probably wouldn’t want to be associated with very closely. One is the father, Jacob Blake sr. His now-famous antisemitic rants about Jews controlling the media and the banks, along with his references to white people as “crackers” and “pink toes,” could well be described as incredible, but not in the way I’m sure Harris intended the word.

And, of course, there’s the younger Jason Blake himself. For someone who has supposedly embraced the #MeToo movement so tightly, Harris certainly had plenty of praise for someone facing multiple, highly credible accusations of sexual assault for which he is currently facing trial. In fact, the only reason that the police ran into Blake on that fateful day was that his victim had called 911 after he had violated one of the multiple restraining orders against him and had allegedly just finished sexually assaulting the same woman yet again less than an hour before the cops arrived. Does Harris still believe all women? Does she believe this woman?

Harris’ mixed record (to put it kindly) on the entire #MeToo concept is well documented and it predates the current era by quite a bit. You can go all the way back to her time as Attorney General of California. Back then, Harris’ office negotiated a plea deal for former Democrat San Diego Mayor Bob Filner after he was accused of sexually assaulting three unidentified women. Filner wound up pleading guilty to one felony count of false imprisonment and two misdemeanor counts of battery. Instead of facing multiple years in federal prison as would have been the case for a full set of convictions, the disgraced mayor received three months of home confinement. I’m guessing the three women in question didn’t feel terribly “believed” upon learning of the deal.

The entire approach to the Jacob Blake situation is part of the larger pattern I discussed here recently. The Democrats have decided to hitch their wagon to Blake’s story and lionize him as some sort of truth-teller who will speak for victims of physical violence at the hands of police officers. To call Blake a “flawed messenger” in this national debate is to put it mildly. His record describes someone who could best be described as a serial abuser and felon with more than his share of trouble knocking at his door. But Kamala Harris has walked straight into the same trap that is catching up so many of her liberal colleagues. Will anyone notice or care? Not if they’re only getting their news from the cable networks and major liberal newspapers. They probably think he’s some sort of saint.

