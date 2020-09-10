https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/kirstie-alley-rips-new-oscar-diversity-standards/

(THE HILL) – Actress Kirstie Alley is criticizing new requirements by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Oscars that encourage “equitable representation on and off screen,” calling it a “disgrace to artists everywhere.”

Alley, the former “Cheers” star, dubbed the Academy Awards “OSCAR ORWELL” in reference to “1984” author George Orwell. She later deleted the tweet.

“This is a disgrace to artists everywhere,” Alley wrote. “Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f**king paintings. You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

