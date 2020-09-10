https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/leaked-audio-trump-dunks-on-bob-woodward-question-about-white-privilege-hilarious/

“No. You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you. Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.”

Best thing you’ll listen to today. President @realDonaldTrump dunking on Bob Woodward over dopey question about whether he feels he has “white privilege.” Trump: “No. You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you. Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.” pic.twitter.com/LZYGJ4GJZE — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 9, 2020

