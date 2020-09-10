https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/10/black-rapper-killer-mike-tries-to-quell-angry-masses-after-he-meets-with-gov-kemp-who-stole-georgia-election-970732

A black rapper and Atlanta-based activist sent liberals into a meltdown after he met with Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, came to his own defense on social media after backlash over his meeting with Kemp who many accused of “stealing” the election from his former opponent, Stacey Abrams. Critics unloaded on the rapper in endless disparaging tweets, sending his name trending on Twitter after Kemp shared photos of their meeting.

The GOP governor has had his share of controversy and has been slammed for the bitter battle with his Democrat opponent who refused to concede the race in 2018. Kemp, along with First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp, met with the rapper on Wednesday and discussed topics such as human trafficking in the state as well as how the coronavirus pandemic impacted small businesses and the music industry.

Today, Marty and I had a great meeting with @KillerMike. We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. We look forward to seeing him again soon! pic.twitter.com/yR6iVaAJo1 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2020

“We look forward to seeing him again soon,” Kemp tweeted.

Render came under immediate fire and soon his Twitter feed was filled with responses to those criticizing him as a “prop” for Republicans and for being a “sellout.”

Brian Kemp: OPENLY and DEFINITIVELY STOLE A WHOLE ELECTION FROM A BLACK WOMAN. Killer Mike: Can’t wait to work with you Brother — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) September 10, 2020

It’s the photo op that is the issue. Meeting isn’t the issue. The publicity and the fact that he can say he met Killer Michael in an ad is the issue. He turned you into a prop. — PBerg (@MarriedManTalk) September 10, 2020

Killer Mike attempting to brand himself as the Reasonable Negro™ by meeting with a white man who stole an election from a Black woman and then denied the impact of COVID. Very reasonable 🤧 https://t.co/BQn7h0pCwi — Abolish the Police, NOTHING LESS! (@Jouelzy) September 10, 2020

The 45-year-old, who is half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, defended himself and tried to speak some sense into the hate.

I have NO MASTERS i am free. The ultimate master is your dependence on a system that can be changed in the blink of an eye if u so choose. Be well https://t.co/zqBDdox6MY — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 9, 2020

Absolutely. I pay taxes in Georgia and own business there. I’m checking up on my dollars At work. I also meet with my city council member, state rep and mayor.! I suggest all Georgians do the same. https://t.co/UbIdPlIDid — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

“I pay taxes in Georgia and own business there,” he wrote in one response. “I’m checking up on my dollars at work.”

He even noted at one point that his aunt who “risked her life” in Birmingham and Selma, Alabama was proud of him and called him “courageous.”

Well my 86 yr old Aunt who actually risked her life in B Ham and Selma was proud and called me courageous. Umma lean into that cuz she did the work. https://t.co/GP1OTPieG8 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Despite his progressive views, the rapper pushed back at some comments and explained that change can only be attained when one chooses to meet with and learn from those with different ideologies.

Drew u as a white guy cannot tell me who to y’all to on behalf of my community in a state I am native to. Sorry Drew that’s not a “Privilege” u have. Be well. Also please post your efforts so I know I’m talking to a ln ally not a Wanna be “Master”. https://t.co/61xpd5WLNF — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

If they did now that he has the job he gotta deal with me and we pushing them line for us. Also if u not gonna storm the capital and overthrow Ga’s government I suggest u get involved by contacting ya state reps, local politicians and getting in their face ASAP to help. https://t.co/5GHBDO4FSc — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Asked if he felt Kemp actually cared enough to “fix any of that,” Killer Mike responded: “Only time will tell.”

“In the meantime, I plan to keep doing what was on that t-shirt I wore. We all must!” he added, referring to the black shirt that read “plot, plan, strategize, organize, and mobilize.”

Other Twitter users backed the rapper and called out the hypocrisy of critics and Democrats who were bashing him.

Criticizing Killer Mike for meeting with a member of a political faction that he or you may not agree with shows just how much y’all have no idea how politics works, how basic human interaction on a higher level works, & your level of emotional & cognitive immaturity. — Stef. (@STEFisDOPE) September 10, 2020

Democrats:

“Killer Mike is wrong for meeting with Republican Governor Kemp for a photo op” Also The Democrats pic.twitter.com/hBPJ226xOe — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 10, 2020

And for the inevitable partisans who will say “oh but Kemp got a photo op”. He also got to listen to a powerful advocate for criminal justice reform. On this issue, we can build unconventional coalitions!https://t.co/B7wDxSBfOe — Left-Conservatives for Biden (@AndrewFiggy) September 10, 2020

So let me get this straight Libs are melting down because Killer Mike met the gov of his state, who just so happens to be a Republican, in order to advocate for his community. But buddying up with war criminals at Project Lincoln and having homophobes at your convention is ok? — Nancy Pelosi Tanked Joe Kennedy’s Campaign 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 10, 2020

