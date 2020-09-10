https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/10/black-rapper-killer-mike-tries-to-quell-angry-masses-after-he-meets-with-gov-kemp-who-stole-georgia-election-970732

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

A black rapper and Atlanta-based activist sent liberals into a meltdown after he met with Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, came to his own defense on social media after backlash over his meeting with Kemp who many accused of “stealing” the election from his former opponent, Stacey Abrams. Critics unloaded on the rapper in endless disparaging tweets, sending his name trending on Twitter after Kemp shared photos of their meeting.

(Image: Washington Post screenshot)

The GOP governor has had his share of controversy and has been slammed for the bitter battle with his Democrat opponent who refused to concede the race in 2018. Kemp, along with First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp, met with the rapper on Wednesday and discussed topics such as human trafficking in the state as well as how the coronavirus pandemic impacted small businesses and the music industry.

“We look forward to seeing him again soon,” Kemp tweeted.

Render came under immediate fire and soon his Twitter feed was filled with responses to those criticizing him as a “prop” for Republicans and for being a “sellout.”

The 45-year-old, who is half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, defended himself and tried to speak some sense into the hate.

“I pay taxes in Georgia and own business there,” he wrote in one response. “I’m checking up on my dollars at work.”

He even noted at one point that his aunt who “risked her life” in Birmingham and Selma, Alabama was proud of him and called him “courageous.”

Despite his progressive views, the rapper pushed back at some comments and explained that change can only be attained when one chooses to meet with and learn from those with different ideologies.

Asked if he felt Kemp actually cared enough to “fix any of that,” Killer Mike responded: “Only time will tell.”

“In the meantime, I plan to keep doing what was on that t-shirt I wore. We all must!” he added, referring to the black shirt that read “plot, plan, strategize, organize, and mobilize.”

Other Twitter users backed the rapper and called out the hypocrisy of critics and Democrats who were bashing him.

Frieda Powers

Frieda Powers

Senior Staff Writer
[email protected]

Originally from New York, Powers graduated from New York University and eventually made her way to sunny South Florida where she has been writing for the BizPacReview team since 2015.

Frieda Powers

Latest posts by Frieda Powers (see all)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...