(CAPSTONE REPORT) – After Jerry Fallwell Jr.’s ouster as president of Liberty University, progressives are making a play to radicalize the students and conservatives worry that VP David Nasser is not a real conservative and making a bid for power at the once conservative evangelical institution.

Worries about a liberal takeover of Liberty University exploded this week with a Black Lives Matter event on the campus—an event attended by Liberty Vice President David Nasser.

A flyer for the event proudly displays the Black Lives Matter agitprop—raised Black Power fists and the names of allegedly innocent black victims of police brutality. Included in the list of names on the poster was alleged rapist Jacob Blake, who was shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin after what video evidence shows resisting arrest and diving head first into a car where a knife was found. Also on the list were George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. For a deeper diver in those cases, Ben Shapiro detailed the issues with all of these BLM martyrs. You can listen here for podcast on Blake, here for a podcast on George Floyd and here for a podcast on Breonna Taylor.

The Liberty Champion provided a different view of the event. According its reporting, the event was not a Black Lives Matter event. One organizer of the event, a member of the Liberty women’s basketball team, said, “We are not with the organization,” the paper quoted her as saying. “We are not here to protest the police or bash them in any way.”

