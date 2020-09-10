http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/b2FgAe_-U0c/

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening rally in Freeland, Michigan.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

7:21 PM: Trump claims he has seen polls that show him up in Michigan. He then praises GOP Senate candidate John James after spotting him in the crowd.

7:20 PM: Trump, sensing the crowd’s enthusiasm, says this is not the crowd of someone who comes in second place. He says he felt the same energy in 2016 when 30,000 people showed up to his rallies in Michigan.

7:17 PM: Crowd greets Trump with “USA!” chants. Trump tells the crowd: “We’ve brought you a lot of car plants.” Trump promises a lot more. Trump tells the crowd that this is the most important election in the history of the country. He reminds the crowd that Biden has devoted his career to outsourcing Michigan’s jobs. Crowd boos loudly. He says Biden has been a globalist sellout for half a century. He says Biden has surrendered the country’s jobs to China and he wants to surrender the country to the mob. Trump says if Biden wins, China, rioters, arsonists, and the flag-burners win. Trump says he wouldn’t worry about it because he’s not going to win.

7:15 PM: Crowd fired up for Trump.

The scene here in Freeland, Michigan just before Trump takes the stage pic.twitter.com/GyExW645hO — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) September 10, 2020

7:05 PM: Air Force One has landed, and the rally will start shortly.

WATCH: Large crowds arrive for President Trump’s planned Michigan rally on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GaJmWClDnB — The Hill (@thehill) September 10, 2020

6:45 PM: Another packed crowd awaits Trump. Air Force One expected to land soon at MBS International Airport.

Air Force One wheels up from @Andrews_JBA en route Saginaw, MI for campaign rally this evening in nearby Freeland. By my count, it’ll be his 22nd campaign rally this year, his 96th since taking office. pic.twitter.com/MyuTsWPA3N — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 10, 2020

Huge cheers as the speaker saying the opening prayer says “all lives matter” #TrumpRallyMichigan pic.twitter.com/73RFBD8LUB — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) September 10, 2020

Trump supporters showing some love for MSP troopers keeping an eye on the line. pic.twitter.com/WQhuHtj3BS — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) September 10, 2020

If anyone knows this Patriot, let him know that @realDonaldTrump received his message! #MAGA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Kam4BhCx87 — Dan Scavino🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) September 10, 2020

CNN’s Take:

Media: @Acosta to @wolfblitzer: "All afternoon, we've watched hundreds of @realDonaldTrump supporters enter this airport hangar in Saginaw without any masks. People are unable practice social distancing. It's as if they've been listening to #Trump downplay this virus all along." pic.twitter.com/k41yuV2GLU — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) September 10, 2020

Trump has ground to make up in the state just like in 2016:

Even Trump’s favored pollster Rasmussen has Michigan — where he’s headed tonight for a rally — at Biden 51%, Trump 43%. Only 3% undecided. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 10, 2020

The crowd currently gathered outside President Trump’s event in Freeland. He’s scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/7SYupBZHkZ — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) September 10, 2020

The line waiting to see President Trump in Michigan tonight‼️ pic.twitter.com/GkCDHDbAcf — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) September 10, 2020

Trump supporters gather HOURS before the President speaks in Michigan tonight! #MAGA 🇺🇸 This is a bigger crowd than Biden had for his actual event yesterday ὄpic.twitter.com/vn1Qy53Eig — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 10, 2020

