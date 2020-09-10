https://babylonbee.com/news/man-loses-rib-in-gender-reveal-party/

GARDEN OF EDEN—A gender reveal party got a bit out of control, causing injury to one of the participants. Instead of the usual reveal where expectant parents cut into a cake to reveal pink or blue, this gender reveal was more extreme and involved taking an entire rib out of a person so God Himself could construct a new gender.

“I just woke up and my rib was gone,” Adam, the injured party, explained. “And then it’s like, ‘Surprise! It’s a new gender: woman.’ And I didn’t know what a ‘gender’ was. I thought it was like a different animal, but a woman is like the same as me but really different — it’s very confusing, and I’m missing a rib.”

Despite the injury, Adam still seemed to consider the gender reveal party a big success. As for God, He appears to be done revealing new genders.

