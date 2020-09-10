https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/massive-crowd-chants-love-president-trump-michigan-rally-video/

President Trump touched down in Freeland, Michigan Thursday evening for a rally at Avflight Saginaw at the MBS International Airport.

Supporters lined up several hours before President Trump was set to arrive for his rally.

Line of cars for the Trump rally!

TRENDING: Leftist Mob Swarms and Violently Attacks Kaitlin Bennett at University of Central Florida (VIDEO)

There was a huge turnout (as usual).

Supporters chanted, “We love you! We love you!”

Trump responded to the chants by saying, “Don’t say that! I’ll start to cry…and that wouldn’t be good for my image.”

WATCH:

WATCH LIVE FEED HERE:

[embedded content]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...