https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/massive-crowd-chants-love-president-trump-michigan-rally-video/

President Trump touched down in Freeland, Michigan Thursday evening for a rally at Avflight Saginaw at the MBS International Airport.

Supporters lined up several hours before President Trump was set to arrive for his rally.

Line of cars for the Trump rally!

This is the line for the trump rally in Saginaw Michigan. Welcome Mr. President excites to see what you have to say tonight. pic.twitter.com/HFcEpLDXAi — Tony Marshall86 (@TonyMar83109902) September 10, 2020

TRENDING: Leftist Mob Swarms and Violently Attacks Kaitlin Bennett at University of Central Florida (VIDEO)

There was a huge turnout (as usual).

A MASSIVE peaceful protest in Michigan tonight, waiting for President Trump to join them! #MAGA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/795UgMfBV1 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 10, 2020

Supporters chanted, “We love you! We love you!”

Trump responded to the chants by saying, “Don’t say that! I’ll start to cry…and that wouldn’t be good for my image.”

WATCH:

Americans LOVE that President Trump is fighting for them! “Don’t say that, I’ll start to cry” jokes President Trump while wiping away fake tears in response to chants of “WE LOVE YOU!” pic.twitter.com/xmZzZ1kW4J — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 10, 2020

WATCH LIVE FEED HERE:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

