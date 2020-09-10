https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republicans-meghan-mccain-bob-woodward-gop/2020/09/10/id/986358

Meghan McCain on Thursday questioned why President Donald Trump sat down with journalist Bob Woodward for interviews totaling 18 hours.

“If Bob Woodward said, ‘What did you have for breakfast?’ I would say, ‘Off the record, Bob, no comment,'” McCain said Thursday on ABC’s “The View.”

“Then I would call my war room and I’d call my spin room and I would say, ‘What does he want, what’s going on, and what kind of angle does he have,'” McCain continued. “Because as Republicans, this is ‘Almost Famous’ all the time. They are the enemy, and they are here to make you look bad. So, the idea that you’re going to let, literally a shark, come into the White House, what do you think is going to happen?”

Woodward earlier this week revealed Trump sought to downplay the coronavirus publicly while privately referring to it as “deadly stuff.”

Trump pushed back Wednesday, saying he acted in ways to reduce panic among Americans.

McCain, whose father John McCain was an advocate for the free press, criticized Trump and his staff for allowing the interview to take place.

“I will say right now a new CBS poll came out saying that 60% of the American public distrusts President Trump on the coronavirus, but 65% distrust the media,” McCain said. “But going to the initial point of this Bob Woodward interview, I cannot tell you the levels of insanity and stupidity you have to be in politics to give 18 hours to any journalist on the record, period.”

