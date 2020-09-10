https://www.dailywire.com/news/mcconnell-on-democrats-blocking-covid-relief-they-want-no-help-for-american-families-before-the-election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blasted Senate Democrats on Thursday after they blocked COVID-19 relief funds, saying that their goal was to withhold help for American families until after the election.

“Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief,” McConnell wrote on Twitter. “They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program. Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election.”

Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief. They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program. Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 10, 2020

McConnell later appeared on Fox News with host Dana Perino where he said that Democrats will not pass things that they themselves are in favor of unless they receive trillions in additional funds for their leftist agenda.

WATCH:

ICYMI I joined @DanaPerino to discuss Speaker Pelosi & Leader Schumer’s continued efforts to block coronavirus relief funding for Americans. Every Senator who voted against relief needs to answer what in the proposal they actually disagreed with. Kids? Jobs? Healthcare? pic.twitter.com/iuGc7fN01A — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 10, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

