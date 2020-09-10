https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/mcconnell-warns-dem-control-change-country-forever/

If they regain control of the Senate this year, Democrats would take just two years to permanently alter the nation, stacking the courts with left-wing judges and ruining the economy, contends Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Democrats, the Kentucky Republican said, “would get rid of the filibuster in the Senate, thereby eliminating the potential for any serious opposition. They’ll admit the District of Columbia as a state and Puerto Rico as a state, giving them four new Democratic senators in perpetuity,” he said in a Fox News interview Thursday, the Washington Examiner reported.

Democrats would “pack the Supreme Court, the circuit courts, the district courts, and then they’ll turn to the economy. They’ll overregulate and overtax like they always do, and America won’t look two years later like it does today.”

The GOP has 53 seats in the Senate to 45 for Democrats, with two independents caucusing with the Democrats. Up for reelection this year are 23 Republican senators and just 12 Democrats.

Washington and Puerto Rico likely would regularly send Democrats to the U.S. House and Senate, making it an even tougher climb for the GOP to hold a majority.

Stacking the courts would dilute conservative influence.

McConnell said the GOP majority in the Senate is the line of defense against the Democrats’ progressive, or even Marxist, agenda.

“They need to be stopped,” McConnell said. “The Senate is the firewall against that sort of thing. That’s what is at stake for the American people if they choose to go in the other direction and give the Democrats the entire government.”

