Megyn Kelly has announced the launch of her new production company, Devil May Care Media, to create podcasts and shows that focus on news, current events and other issues, starting with a podcast of her own, “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Kelly, a former anchor with NBC News and Fox News Channel, told Variety on Thursday that the company’s productions will feature “the same tough, fair, smart perspective,” that Kelly was known for during her time on those networks.

“With Devil May Care Media, I answer only to my audience and my conscience. Those who like what I have to say will find the experience deeply rewarding. Those who don’t can look elsewhere,” Kelly said in a statement. “The point is to give the audience authentic content that goes places where traditional media can’t or — more often — won’t. It’s a great challenge that will reconnect me with my audience and I’m excited to get started.”

Kelly joined NBC in 2017 following a successful stint at Fox, but left the network after a segment on her show about the use of blackface on Halloween caused controversy.

Variety notes that Devil May Care Media has already partnered with the media production company Red Seat Ventures, which is headed by former TheBlaze President and CEO Christopher Balfe, the which will assist her in producing and managing her podcast.

