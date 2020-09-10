https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/10/memphis-man-shows-letter-from-health-dept-informing-his-mother-shes-tested-positive-for-covid-19-the-only-problem-is/

In the past weeks and months we’ve brought you story after story about “errors” that have been made in COVID-19 case counts, but this is among the most glaring and it makes us wonder how often it happens:

So this man gets a letter from the Shelby County Health Department almost 6 months after her death….. saying she is covid 19 positive and needs to isolate pic.twitter.com/zR3QYRGtA6 — Jeni DiPrizio (@local24jeni) September 3, 2020

A Shelby County woman dies in February but the health department told her so she took a Covid test in June. By then she had been cremated for months — Jeni DiPrizio (@local24jeni) September 3, 2020

Here’s video via the Media Research Center:

A man in Mepmhis was told that his mother tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken in June. The only problem is that his mother died in February. pic.twitter.com/RcFmvP74Qh — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) September 10, 2020

The health department said it was a “mistake”:

The Health Department has finally responded to the “mistake “ that was made regarding a 66 year old woman who died in February being sent a letter in June saying she was COVID positive. — Jeni DiPrizio (@local24jeni) September 3, 2020

Whoops!

I’d love to know if this was an isolated incident. — Di☕️ (@NCshopgirl) September 10, 2020

For some reason we’re guessing it’s happened with others as well.

This is how good mail in voting is — Patiently Awake (@patientlyawake) September 4, 2020

He should be getting her ballot for November election soon. — Sue (@sweeetsue) September 10, 2020

We’d laugh at that, but… you never know.

***

Related:

Florida health official says person in 20s listed as COVID-19 fatality had no underlying conditions, also ‘he died in a motorcycle accident’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

