In the past weeks and months we’ve brought you story after story about “errors” that have been made in COVID-19 case counts, but this is among the most glaring and it makes us wonder how often it happens:

Here’s video via the Media Research Center:

The health department said it was a “mistake”:

Whoops!

For some reason we’re guessing it’s happened with others as well.

We’d laugh at that, but… you never know.

