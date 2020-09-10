https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/michigan-governor-crazed-tyrant-gretchen-whitmer-orders-high-school-football-soccer-v-ball-players-wear-masks-even-competition/

More tyranny from Michigan’s power drunk governor.

Michigan’s crazed governor/tyrant ordered all high school and college football, soccer and volleyball athletes to wear face masks — even during competition.

MLive reported:

Michigan high school athletes in football, soccer and volleyball should keep those face coverings handy. They will need to continue wearing them, even during the heat of competition.

That’s the latest word from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who on Wednesday signed Executive Order 180, which clarifies mandates on face coverings for organized sports during training, practice and competition.

The new order states that a face covering must be worn at all times by athletes, unless they can maintain 6 feet of social distance.

So those in football, soccer and volleyball — sports that just returned this week — will need to wear face coverings at all times. Cross country, golf and tennis can go without masks, if they can stay apart. Swimmers are the only exception to any coverings.