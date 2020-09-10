https://hannity.com/media-room/michigan-maga-joe-biden-lands-in-michigan-is-greeted-by-giant-crowd-of-trump-supporters/

Former Vice President Joe Biden briefly left the basement this week for a quick campaign stop in Michigan where he was met by a giant crowd… of Trump supporters.

As Joe Biden arrives in Michigan he’s greeted by a crowd of… Trump supporters! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rll1lejiYz — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 9, 2020

The trip was predictably filled with gaffes and number is misstatements.

Biden erroneously reported the number of American members of the military killed by CoVID at a campaign stop in Michigan Wednesday; claiming more than 6,000 service men and women died from the virus… the actual number is seven people.

“Vice President Biden has the utmost respect for the men and women of the armed services and believes it’s the sacred duty of our country to properly equip them, look after their families when they’re deployed, and care for them when they return,” Biden’s Deputy Rapid Response Director Michael Gwin said in a statement to Fox News.

“To honor their service, the Vice President carries with him each day a card detailing the number of Americans who have given their lives for our country in Iraq and Afghanistan, and frequently cites that number to recognize their sacrifice.”

“Shortly after the event, Biden’s campaign quickly clarified that Biden had mixed up the numbers for Michigan with those from military. As of Wednesday, only seven members of the military had died from COVID-19,” reports Fox News.

Read the full report here.

BIDEN on ???: ‘Fast-Food Workers’ Forced to Sign ‘Non-Compete Agreements’ But They Don’t ‘Have Secrets’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; strangely asserting that fast-food workers are forced to sign “non-compete agreements” so they can’t earn “five more cents.” “You had thousands of employees making an hourly wage having to sign non-compete agreements. So if you work at Burger King, you can’t go across town to McDonald’s to try and get five more cents. All designed to do nothing, just keep wages down, you could not go!” said Biden. “It’s not like you have a secret, these are people making an hourly wage. Just doing their job. They were told they can’t even bargain!” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘The US Economy On the World, Hang On, His Confidence, Quote the Chinese Word’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign in recent days; bizarrely interrupting himself to discuss “his confidence, quote the Chinese word.” “Despite a litany of public appeals, from many people including me back in January, not to let American lives and the U.S. economy on the world – hang on – his confidence, quote the Chinese word.” “Despite a litany of public appeals, from many people including me back in January, not to let American lives and the U.S. economy on the world – hang on – his confidence, quote the Chinese word.” Huh? https://t.co/swm5XWX81A pic.twitter.com/wl40wJAfz2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 20, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

