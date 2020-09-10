https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/missing-hiker-shows-press-conference-held-find/

(KSN.COM) – An 80-year-old hiker missing for three days may have been just as surprised to learn that people were looking for him as they were when he showed up at his own press conference Tuesday.

Harry Harvey, an experienced hiker, was walking in North Yorkshire, England when a “really heavy hailstorm” and “howling gale of wind” separated him from his group Sunday, according to the BBC.

“By the time I got my kit on it was getting really dark, so I missed what I would say was a turning,” he told local journalists Tuesday. “I had a plan B straight away, find somewhere safe to camp, put my tent up, keep warm, and that was it.”

Harvey said he saw search teams Sunday afternoon, but had no idea they were looking for him, the BBC reports. Police even used a helicopter to comb the countryside for the missing retiree.

