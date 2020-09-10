https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nfl-racial-justice-social-injustice-unity/2020/09/10/id/986366

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday locked arms in a show of unity during opening of the NFL’s kickoff game.

The two teams posted images of the players locking arms on social media using the hashtag #ItTakesAllOfUs.

The league has used the hashtag to promote its social justice campaign.

The opening game also featured Alicia Keys singing “Life Every Voice and Sing,” referred to as the Black national anthem.

The renewed push to prompt social justice comes after months of unrest across the country following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25.

After the police shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month, NBA players briefly boycotted the league while discussing social justice contingency plans.

Other sports leagues such as the NFL followed suit by cancelling practices to have similar discussions.

The NFL has previously drawn widespread criticism for its handling of players’ kneeling protests during the national anthem promoting the same message, The Hill noted.

