https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/bad-news-democrats-joe-biden-worse-michigan-crooked-hillary/

Joe Biden flew to Michigan on Wednesday for another bizarre speech to 6 people in circles in a parking lot.

He’s going to have to do more than that to energize Michigan voters.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is faring worse than Crooked Hillary in Michigan this year — a state President Trump won in 2016.

Hillary held a 3.6 point lead over Donald Trump in Michigan on election day 2016 — 47.0 to 43.4.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 15 Armed USPIS Agents from New York Sent to Arrest Triple Amputee War Hero Brian Kolfage in Florida — VIDEO and PHOTOS

Biden holds a 3.2 point lead over Trump this year.

Statistician Bruce Stanford predicts a Trump win in Michigan if the trend continues.

Here we go: 2016- Clinton came into election night averaging 47, Trump with 43….and Clinton gets only that *47* and Trump takes every undecided and wins 47.3-47.0 2018- Stabenow came in at 52 on average, James with 43. Stabenow stays right at 52 and James gets all undecideds — Bruce Stanford (@brhstanford) September 9, 2020

47 is a very weak number for Biden here, and with Trump in 2016 and even James in 2018 blue wave getting every undecided- Trump looks to win Michigan. They will start to break his way mid-October or so, as it was in 2016 & 2018. Like clockwork they will break GOP pic.twitter.com/WoXVSRxBly — Bruce Stanford (@brhstanford) September 9, 2020

CONCLUSION: If Biden isn’t averaging over 49 in Michigan by Election Day on RCP- he’s toast. Have a nice day. — Bruce Stanford (@brhstanford) September 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

