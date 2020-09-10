https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/bad-news-democrats-joe-biden-worse-michigan-crooked-hillary/

Joe Biden flew to Michigan on Wednesday for another bizarre speech to 6 people in circles in a parking lot.

He’s going to have to do more than that to energize Michigan voters.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is faring worse than Crooked Hillary in Michigan this year — a state President Trump won in 2016.

Hillary held a 3.6 point lead over Donald Trump in Michigan on election day 2016 — 47.0 to 43.4.

Biden holds a 3.2 point lead over Trump this year.

Statistician Bruce Stanford predicts a Trump win in Michigan if the trend continues.

