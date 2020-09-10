https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/moria-migrants-greek-ships-help-shelter-13000-fire/

(BBC) – Greece is sending three ships to help house thousands of migrants sleeping rough on the island of Lesbos after fire destroyed their overcrowded camp.

For a second night families slept on roads, and in fields and car parks after fleeing Moria camp, where about 13,000 had been living in squalor.

A blaze engulfed Moria on Tuesday night before another wiped out any remaining tents on Wednesday.

About 400 teenagers and children have been flown to mainland Greece.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on a plan for the EU to take in about 400 unaccompanied minors from Lesbos, AFP news agency reports. It is not yet clear if they will be the ones already flown to mainland Greece.

The EU has tried previously to resettle migrants among different member states but only a minority have been transferred from overcrowded camps in Greece and Italy. A quota system was rejected by a group of member states.

