https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nate-silver-electoral-map-you-make-the-call/

Posted by Kane on September 10, 2020 4:44 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Nate Silver was the only Lefty pollster who gave a Trump chance in 2016.

NATE SILVER — “If you take the polls at face value right now—with Biden gaining/holding steady in AZ, WI, MI but losing ground in PA & FL, then Arizona is the tipping-point state right now, which could lead to the map shown here. This is a winning map for Biden, but it’s precarious.”

Reaction on twitter…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...