https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nate-silver-electoral-map-you-make-the-call/
Nate Silver was the only Lefty pollster who gave a Trump chance in 2016.
NATE SILVER — “If you take the polls at face value right now—with Biden gaining/holding steady in AZ, WI, MI but losing ground in PA & FL, then Arizona is the tipping-point state right now, which could lead to the map shown here. This is a winning map for Biden, but it’s precarious.”
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 8, 2020