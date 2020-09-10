https://www.theepochtimes.com/national-security-advisor-china-actively-interferes-in-us_3495660.html

On September 4, White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien said the Chinese regime has the “most massive” program among countries seeking to interfere in the U.S. election, and has taken the most active role in political influence efforts.

O’Brien told reporters at a briefing: “There’s always going to be propaganda. There’s always going to be efforts to influence us. We know the Chinese have taken the most active role.”

The national security advisor concurred with Attorney General William Barr’s comments earlier this week that China, rather than Russia, poses the greatest threat to U.S. election security. O’Brien said he agreed with Barr’s assessment “100 percent.”

O’Brien described President Donald Trump as the first president to stand up to the Chinese in 40 years, saying the administration has taken “strong action” in confronting the regime’s unfair trade practices, theft of U.S. intellectual property, and human rights abuses.

The administration recently sanctioned Chinese officials and a paramilitary group over their role in repressing Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. It’s also sanctioned Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other Hong Kong and Chinese officials for undermining freedoms in the city.

