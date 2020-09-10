https://www.theblaze.com/news/neighbor-of-jessica-krug-w-hite-prof-who-pretended-to-be-black-says-she-called-her-white-trash-made-threats-tried-starting-fights

A neighbor of Jessica Krug — the now-former George Washington University professor who is white but pretended to be black most of her life — told the New York Daily News she’s had her share of problems with Krug, who allegedly called her “white trash,” made threats, and even tried starting fights.

What are the details?

The paper said documentary filmmaker Anna Anderson, 39, first crossed paths with Krug in their East Harlem building in 2018.

“I used to have a Blue Apron subscription, which is a mail delivery subscription, and one day my food delivery didn’t show up,” Anderson recalled to the Daily News. “So I asked my landlord if he could check the cameras, and he said, ‘Do you have any beef with Jessica?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know who Jessica is,’ and he said, ‘She stole your package and threw it in the garbage.'”

Anderson told the paper that when Krug “did it a second time I got really pissed off.” Then Anderson said she contacted police about the missing mail and spoke by phone to a judge — but the Daily News said the NYPD wasn’t immediately able to verify the accusation.

She also told the paper that Krug would lock her bike so Anderson’s bike would be locked, too.

“I told her to unlock her bike from my bike, and she said, ‘What are you going to do? Call the cops? You know what cops do to people like me,'” Anderson recalled to the Daily News.

And the hits just kept on coming, apparently.

“I used to go out running, she would pass me when I’m running and say, ‘Gentrifying,'” Anderson told the paper. “She called me ‘white trash.'”

Anderson added to the Daily News that the “white trash” insult actually was funny since “I’m a white immigrant from Sweden.”

‘Are you gonna call the cops on me?’

Things allegedly came close to getting physical at times.

“She’s a tiny person, but she’s got a very big attitude, and she kinda tried to come at me, threatened to stomp on my dog and provoke me to beat her up,” Anderson told the paper. “She’s like, ‘Are you gonna hit me, are you gonna hit me? Are you gonna call the cops on me?'”

Not that it rattled Anderson, who stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, the Daily News said.

“She’s been throwing air punches at me when we meet in the hallway,” she added to the paper, which noted the women live three floors apart in their building.

Despite it all Anderson — referencing Krug’s viral post on

Medium in which she told the world she had been lying about her ethnicity — told the Daily News, “I just hope she gets the help she needs.”

Krug didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

