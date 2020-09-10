https://www.dailywire.com/news/netflix-defends-cuties-movie-accused-of-sexualizing-children-calling-it-a-powerful-story

Netflix defended their “Cuties” movie, which has been widely accused of sexualizing children, saying that the movie is “a powerful story.”

“Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” Netflix said in a statement. “It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to Netflix’s statement by suggesting that it was perhaps time for the video streaming service to testify in front of the U.S. Senate.

“Maybe @Netflix would like to come talk this over before Congress,” Hawley wrote.

Great. Maybe @Netflix would like to come talk this over before Congress https://t.co/wuQkPM5zzi — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2020

“The movie focuses on a group of 11-year-old girls who form a twerking dance group, much to the chagrin of one character’s very conservative Senegalese family,” Fox News reported. “Netflix previously apologized after the poster for the French film showed the underage cast posing in a sexual manner. Now, there’s renewed criticism over the movie, which premiered at Sundance.”

