Critics are concerned the next phase of the ‘rolling coup’ may be coming from the military.

Is this what the Deep State has in store next?

On Wednesday it was reported that General Mad Dog Mattis discussed a likely coup with fellow government officials back when he was working for President Trump.

In a book released by Watergate related Bob Woodward, Mattis reportedly did the following:

[…] “Mattis quietly went to Washington National Cathedral to pray about his concern for the nation’s fate under Trump’s command and, according to Woodward, told Coats, “There may come a time when we have to take collective action” since Trump is “dangerous. He’s unfit.” (read more)

Of course this is sedition – the overthrow of the Trump Administration.

General Mattis was removed from the President’s team and then this June was one of many military leaders from the Obama Administration to come out publicly and attack President Trump. (This of course is unheard of from military men and women of integrity.)

Mattis wrote an article at none other than The Atlantic where he shared the following:

Excerpt:

I have watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled. The words “Equal Justice Under Law” are carved in the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding. It is a wholesome and unifying demand—one that all of us should be able to get behind. We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values—our values as people and our values as a nation. When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens—much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside… …Instructions given by the military departments to our troops before the Normandy invasion reminded soldiers that “The Nazi slogan for destroying us…was ‘Divide and Conquer.’ Our American answer is ‘In Union there is Strength.’” We must summon that unity to surmount this crisis—confident that we are better than our politics. Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children… …We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witnessed in Lafayette Square. We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution. At the same time, we must remember Lincoln’s “better angels,” and listen to them, as we work to unite…

As we reported on Wednesday morning, back in June we also saw President Trump’s Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, go against the President in a press conference that he called where he refused to have troops assist in quelling the riots in Washington DC:

The New York Post reported in June:

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he opposes the use of the military to quell violence in US cities, a stance that runs counter to President Trump’s vow to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 in states with uncontrolled looting. Esper also said at a morning press conference he was unaware that he was joining Trump on Monday for what the Pentagon chief called a “photo op” at a church damaged by fire during protests against the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police. “I say this not only as secretary of defense, but also as a former soldier, and a former member of the National Guard: The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort, and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act,” Esper said.

ForeignPolicy.com followed with a report in June stating:

As protests across the United States enter their tenth day, senior U.S. military personnel have been lining up to voice their opposition to a Trump administration that has signaled its eagerness to unleash military force to put down the demonstrations.

We reported at this time:

President Trump and all of America held a deep regard for the US military for years. This was even after the wars in Iraq and the Obama Administration. Now it appears the true colors of the US military are showing and they aren’t flying for America or President Trump… …One of the real signs of Obama tearing down the military was his firing of General Michael Flynn. General Flynn called out Obama and his terrible policies as he was trying to make a deal with the terrorist nation of Iran while he was shipping weapons to ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Obama targeted General Flynn ever since and as a result he still is caught up in a legal battle that started with a lie and entrapment and is stuck in the courts after two corrupt judges and a compliant lying media. President Trump brought Generals Mattis, Kelly and McMaster into the White House. General McMaster was so bad he brought in Eric Ciaramella to the White House, the suspected fake whistleblower behind the unconstitutional and corrupt Ukraine impeachment. These guys were suspected leakers and liars and certainly to this day prove they are not behind President Trump or his tens of millions of supporters.

We then reported how author Diana West shared in an interview with Jason Goodman at CrowdSourceTheTruth:

I can tell you that all of these leaders are not apolitical. They either have direct ties to the Democratic machines or globalist entities or the military industrialist globalist complex. I mean these are absolutely committed partisans who have now lent their positions and the military itself, to bashing Trump, in kind of a stage of the ‘rolling coup’ that we’ve been looking at.

This appeared to play out in August when two former military lieutenant colonels wrote a piece in military publication, Defense One, urging General Milley to prepare for a coup if President Trump does not leave office after the 2020 election:

Dear General Milley: As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, you are well aware of your duties in ordinary times: to serve as principal military advisor to the president of the United States, and to transmit the lawful orders of the president and Secretary of Defense to combatant commanders. In ordinary times, these duties are entirely consistent with your oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…” We do not live in ordinary times. The president of the United States is actively subverting our electoral system, threatening to remain in office in defiance of our Constitution. In a few months’ time, you may have to choose between defying a lawless president or betraying your Constitutional oath. We write to assist you in thinking clearly about that choice. If Donald Trump refuses to leave office at the expiration of his constitutional term, the United States military must remove him by force, and you must give that order.

Their article was outrageous to true patriots and those who love this country and President Trump.

Perhaps President Trump knows what’s going on. A couple of days ago President Trump made a remark on Labor Day at the White House about the military which startled many because it was so bold and brazen. He claimed the soldiers love him but the generals who want to make money with US arms manufacturers may not.

The President’s remarks were shared by SkyNews in Australia:

This comes after the totally unsupported report from the Atlantic last week. Far left journalist Jeffrey Goldberg posted a ridiculous hit piece on President Trump last Thursday in The Atlantic. The hit piece which was proven false by FOIA documents and was also debunked by former White House employee John Bolton in his book discussing the matter, claimed that Trump disparaged troops buried in a cemetery who gave their lives for this country and for freedom.

This all seems too well planned. Perhaps we are seeing a military coup in the making? Perhaps the riots are just a precursor to the next coup attempt?

Former Virginia State Senator and Judge Advocate General (JAG Officer) Richard Black believes this may be the case. He sums it all up in the video below:

In June we warned the next phase in the rolling coup may involve the military. This frightening scenario may be next.



