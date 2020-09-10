https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/new-doj-records-show-weissmann-mueller-henchmen-claimed-accidentally-wiped-least-31-phones-used-russia-probe/

Newly released DOJ records show “pitbull” Andrew Weissmann and multiple Mueller henchmen claiming to have “accidentally wiped” at least 31 phones used in the anti-Trump Russia probe.

The documents were uncovered thanks to a Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit.

The phones were all conveniently wiped after the DOJ IG asked for the devices to be handed over — some phones wiped themselves, according to the DOJ!

Newly released DOJ records show that multiple top members of Mueller’s investigative team claimed to have “accidentally wiped” at least 15 (!) phones used during the anti-Trump investigation after the DOJ OIG asked for the devies to be handed over. https://t.co/VVUnfZVolm pic.twitter.com/p50PnoCBse — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 15 Armed USPIS Agents from New York Sent to Arrest Triple Amputee War Hero Brian Kolfage in Florida — VIDEO and PHOTOS

The records show virtually all of Mueller’s lawyers used the same tactic: Put their phones in airplane mode, lock them and then nuke the phones by repeatedly entering the wrong password.

The wrong password must be entered 10 times in a row in order to nuke the phone.

“Employee tried to incorrectly enter password too many times, and the phone was wiped of all data” – one entry shows in the OIG records.

“During out processing conversation… [redacted] indicated she had to wipe her phone because she forgot the password. Her phone had to be wiped to be reset because the passcode provided was inaccurate and the phone was left in airplane mode.” – another entry stated.

The newly released DOJ records from the OIG investigation of corruption during the Mueller probe shows that a key tactic used by the Mueller team was to put the phones in airplane mode, lock them, and then claim they didn’t have the password. pic.twitter.com/KrRx99OU4u — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020

Mueller’s “pitbull” Andrew Weissmann wiped two out of three of his Special Counsel phones — he wiped one by ‘accident’ and nuked the other by entering the wrong password too many times.

Andrew Weismann wiped two of his three Special Counsel’s Office phones. He wiped one by accident. He wiped the other by entering the wrong password too many times. Has anyone ever wiped their phone by accident? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/MFsb4kInbB — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) September 10, 2020

One phone assigned to James Quarles “wiped itself without intervention from him.”

A phone belonging to James Quarles “wiped itself without intervention from him.” — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) September 10, 2020

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon weighed in.

“This is shocking. In private practice, if you had a dozen clients who did this at the same time in response to an internal investigation, you would be preparing for sanctions and hiding under your desk. But these arrogant people think they are above the law. So far, they are,” said Harmeet Dhillon.

This is shocking. In private practice, if you had a dozen clients who did this at the same time in response to an internal investigation, you would be preparing for sanctions and hiding under your desk. But these arrogant people think they are above the law. So far, they are. https://t.co/NgfbQue1dS — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

