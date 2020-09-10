https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/new-woodward-book-reveals-former-dni-dan-coats-conspiring-trump-coats-held-2017-meeting-lindsey-graham-john-mccain-italy/

On Wednesday the liberal media launched into their latest coordinated attack on Republican President Donald Trump.

You can expect these liberal attacks on this president every week until Election day on November 3rd.

The big headline in the liberal mainstream media was that according to author and Washington Post columnist Bob Woodward President Trump sought to downplay the threat of the coronavirus to Americans earlier this year, but President Trump told author Bob Woodward that he knew the virus was serious and deadly. This is the “big hit”on Trump? It did not last long before everyone realized this was complete nonsense and it was Democrats who denied the threat of the virus weeks after President Trump took action to counter its spread to the US.

Later on Wednesday other segments from the book were released.

Woodward revealed the generals who Trump trusted and Dan Coats were plotting a coup against President Trump.

You people talking about coups are so crazy. What kind of paranoid imaginations you have! pic.twitter.com/3t45cgC39k — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 9, 2020

The former DNI Dan Coats was conspiring against the duly elected president and his boss.

We reported last year on a 2017 forum in Italy where Dan Coats was joined by Trump-hater John McCain and Deep State Lindsey Graham.

In 2017 Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, along with the Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, all participated in a forum in Italy. We now know McCain and Coats are Deep State. Was Lindsey Graham Deep State too?

On September 2, 2017, it was reported that John McCain was in Italy –

Sen. John McCain is wrapping up the summer congressional recess in northern Italy, where he is attending the Ambrosetti Forum, along with the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at a panel focused on the United States. McCain, who is in Italy with wife Cindy McCain, is slated to speak at the gathering on Saturday.

Time reported on McCain’s speech a few days later –

McCain, who attended the Ambrosetti Forum this weekend with his colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham, pointed to rhetoric from President Donald Trump as a reason some of these long-lasting relationships have been in doubt. “I realize that I come to Italy at a time when many are questioning whether America is still committed to remaining engaged in the world, to upholding our traditional alliances, and standing up for the values we share,” McCain, a frequent Republican critic of the president, said, according to remarks shared by his staff. “I also realize — and there is no point in avoiding a little straight talk here — that this doubt has much to do with some of the actions and statements of our President.” McCain used the speech to emphasize the valuable nature of the relationship the United States has with its European allies — especially with Italy, which he noted plays a role “in protecting our common security.” He then said there is a “real debate” occurring in the U.S. about the role it must play in the world and with other countries.

Note McCain’s comments on “upholding our traditional alliances, and standing up for the values we share”. Was this a signal to Italian Deep State members who McCain worked with to remove President Trump from office?

McCain hated President Trump, perhaps out of jealousy or perhaps because President Trump stood for all that McCain did not. The President supported middle America, lower taxes, the repeal of Obamacare, trade agreements that made sense for the USA and much more. McCain was not a supporter of making America great again.

We now know that McCain was at the center of the Trump – Russia scandal. He hated President Trump so much he participated in a coup attempt to remove President Trump from office.

We also know now that former DNI and Deep State Dan Coats is not on America’s side. It appears that he too has done all he can to obstruct the President and others attempting to obtain information on the illegal coup to remove the President from office.

What about Lindsey Graham? Is he Deep State too?

Last year Graham made a name for himself for the first time in decades. Graham was a McCain confidant and hadn’t stood for justice since the Clinton impeachment hearings when he was so effective in building a case against Clinton as a representative in the US House.

Finally, we saw some of that fire when Graham had enough during the Senate Hearings on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court –

Americans had hope again in Graham after his courage in standing up for Judge Kavanaugh. He was then appointed to the Chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. But where has he gone?

He lied and held only a handful of public hearings on the Trump – Russia coup. Others have called for Graham to bring Mueller and his gang in front of the Senate to obtain information on the Mueller sham. He arguably has a duty to do this. But where has he gone?

Lindsey said he was going to do something, but when? Why is he waiting? Why not get to the bottom of this coup against President Trump and America? Whose side is Lindsey on?

