Josh Bellamy, a wide receiver who was just released by the Jets this week, is getting charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud by the United States Department of Justice allegedly defrauding the federal PPP loan program

The Justice Department alleges:

Bellamy is alleged to have obtained a PPP loan of $1,246,565 for his own company, Drip Entertainment LLC. Bellamy allegedly purchased over $104,000 in luxury goods using proceeds of his PPP loan, including purchases at Dior, Gucci, and jewelers. He is also alleged to have spent approximately $62,774 in PPP loan proceeds at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and to have withdrawn over $302,000. Bellamy also allegedly sought PPP loans on behalf of his family members and close associates.

Bellamy is part of a group that is alleged to have fraudulently filed 90 applications totaling $24 million in PPP loans.

Prior to the Jets, Bellamy played for the Bears, the Washington football team, and the Chiefs.

