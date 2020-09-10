https://www.dailywire.com/news/nick-sandmann-torches-aclu-associate-professor-who-called-him-dangerous-i-will-not-be-canceled

Former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann fired back Thursday at an ACLU associate and a college professor who warned that he was “dangerous” and a “provocateur” and should be watched closely when he begins his freshman year at Kentucky’s Transylvania University, telling the pair that he is a “pro-life conservative Republican college student who won’t let cancel culture silence me” in a Fox News op-ed.

On Wednesday, the Daily Wire reported that Sandmann was the target of a two-pronged attack that began when a graduate of Transylvania University, who became an associate attorney for the ACLU, warned that Sandmann’s presence at the school was a “bit of a stain” on its reputation and called Sandmann “a provocateur in training with no intention of learning” who “exists only to troll, intimidate and play victim.”

A Transylvania University professor, Dr. Avery Tomkins, initially defended Sandmann’s presence, telling the writer that “While I certainly don’t support or agree with his views, and find his public behavior and rhetoric atrocious and uninformed, we can’t not admit academically qualified students due to their political and personal views.”

Then, though, she pledged to keep the ACLU and others appraised of Sandmann’s activities.

“If he ends up in my intro class, fine. He might learn something that is actually based on research and evidence. I’m well aware of the anti-intellectual views tied to the organizations he’s part of,” she said. “If he were to cause problems by being disruptive, trolling, or engaging in unethical behavior of any kind, I would immediately document it (just like I would for any student doing the same thing) and he would just be putting himself in a position for me to file a conduct report.”

She then suggested that “Transy” wouldn’t be an appropriate home for Sandmann because he might not fit in with the school’s “mission” — a mission which, it seems, is not academic excellence.

Sandmann fired back Thursday, torching the ACLU associate for attempting to derail his college experience simply because he is “outraged that my conservative values don’t align with his left-wing ideology.”

“So should only liberals and those on the far-left be able to get a college education?” Sandmann asks in his op-ed. “Should there be an ideological purity test required that bars conservatives and Republicans? That’s a pretty frightening idea and sounds like something you would expect in a totalitarian state, not a democracy where we are all guaranteed free speech by the First Amendment to the Constitution.”

“Colleges have a reputation of being toxic places for conservative, pro-life ideas like the ones I hold. But an alumni assuming I’ll act in a certain way before even meeting me? Well, that’s a new low,” he continues. “To those who are inclined to write my future for me, I say let me define myself. I will not be canceled.”

Sandmann is currently working for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaign. He is starting college this fall.

