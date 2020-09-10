https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/no-communista-kamala-harris-not-received-miami-latinos-trump-line-streets-make-clear-reject-far-left-policies-video/

Kamala Harris made a surprise visit to Miami on Thursday as Joe Biden hid in his basement bunker.

Joe Biden has a serious problem among Florida Hispanic voters.

Latinos from South America and Cuba who have suffered under Socialist and Communist regimes have come to the US for a better life and they know Biden and Harris will usher in Socialism which = suffering and death.

Latinos for Trump came out and lined the streets of Miami on Thursday to make it clear they reject Kamala Harris.

“No Communista. No Socialista” one sign said.

The Latinos for Trump made it clear that unlike Kamala Harris, they support the police with a sign that said “Apoyen La Policia.”

The conservative Cubans and Venezuelans in Miami were not impressed with Kamala Harris’s pandering.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris was not well received in Florida today. President Trump’s Hispanic supporters came out to make it clear that we reject her socialist policies! pic.twitter.com/gF51IM2ezt — Equipo Trump – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@EquipoTrump) September 10, 2020

The Trump campaign is doing a great job of linking “progressive” Biden to Latin Socialists and revolutionaries.

The Trump camp last month unveiled a powerful ad targeting Hispanic voters.

The ad showed Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, Venezuelan Socialist Hugo Chavez and others bragging about being progressive.

WATCH:

🚨🚨 NEW AD Joe Biden has promised to be “the most progressive” president in American history. Hispanics know EXACTLY what that would mean. #LatinosForTrump pic.twitter.com/MxYFTo9Llf — Equipo Trump – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@EquipoTrump) August 3, 2020

