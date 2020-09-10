https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-times-michigan-rally-reporter/2020/09/10/id/986371

A reporter from The New York Times said she was taken out of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Freeland, Michigan, on Thursday when campaign staff saw posting photos from the event on Twitter.

At the beginning of the rally, Kathy Gray tweeted “maybe 10%” of the thousands of people in attendance “have masks.” Then Gray posted a photo of Air Force One with the caption “And so it begins” right before Trump began speaking.

“I’ve just been kicked out of the trump rally,” Gray tweeted about 15 minutes later.

Gray continued, “First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out.”

Trump has repeatedly ripped The New York Times, referring to it as “failing” and “the enemy of the people.”

