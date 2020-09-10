https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/nyt-fact-check-from-july-comes-back-to-bite-team-biden-now-that-theyre-trying-to-rewrite-history-on-covid-19/

Former Obama Ebola czar and current Joe Biden adviser Ron Klain is trying to rewrite history to say his guy had a plan to stop COVID-19 in January and February:

Read Biden’s January oped on COVID. Watch Biden’s February debate answer. https://t.co/1L9E1Tayqk — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) September 10, 2020

It was so serious that the oldest presidential candidate in history KEPT campaigning?

And then after that…he continued campaigning. So was he just simply risking lives? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

And before this Biden spin gets too much traction, the NYT already called out Biden on this revisionist history in this fact-check:

Joe Biden has been repeatedly dishonest about #COVID19 and his own record. ❌ Falsely suggested he had recommended policies that would have saved tens of thousands of lives

❌ False claims about PPP

❌ Falsely claimed he was endorsed by the NAACPhttps://t.co/3IgbUNSSgr — America Rising (@AmericaRising) July 13, 2020

Thread ==>

Best part…Dems helped right these guidelines… pic.twitter.com/UMCEcsEEoQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 10, 2020

