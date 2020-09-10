https://thehill.com/homenews/media/515972-nyt-reporter-removed-from-trump-rally-in-michigan

A New York Times reporter claims she was removed from President TrumpDonald John TrumpCohen: ‘I guarantee that it’s not going to go well for whoever’ set up Woodward interview Pompeo says ‘substantial chance’ Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official Trump says he ‘almost definitely’ won’t read Woodward book MORE’s campaign rally in Freeland, Mich., on Thursday after campaign staff located her using images she posted on Twitter.

As the rally was getting started, Kathy Gray noted on Twitter that out of the thousands of people who were at the rally, “maybe 10% have masks.” Gray then posted a photo of Air Force One with the caption “And so it begins” shortly before the president began speaking at the rally.

“I’ve just been kicked out of the trump rally,” Gray tweeted less than 15 minutes later.

She later added: “First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out.”

Trump rally in freeland attracts thousands . Maybe 10% have masks. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

Crammed in crowd in the rain for trump rally in michigan. Not many masks pic.twitter.com/5DZ6JBVNK8 — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

The Trump campaign and the New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president has routinely disparaged the New York Times, calling it “failing” and “the enemy of the people.”

