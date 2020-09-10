https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/10/obama-ebola-czar-ron-klain-tries-damage-control-over-old-tweet-cheering-on-de-blasios-early-response-to-covid-19/

Well, look at this!

Here’s Obama Ebola czar and current Joe Biden adviser Ronald Klain cheering on Bill de Blasio on February 13 telling New Yorkers to keep going to restaurants because “we don’t have a #COVIDー19 epidemic in the US but we are starting to see a fear epidemic”:

Why can’t he just admit he was freaking wrong? It’s not that hard:

But, instead of that, he’s doubled down:

Dems, just admit that de Blasio and Cuomo GOT IT WRONG, ok? From ProPublica in May:

***

