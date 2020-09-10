https://www.redstate.com/beccalower/2020/09/10/barack-obama-west-coast-fires-climate-change-rep-paul-gosar/

Former US President Barack Obama attends a town hall meeting at the ‘European School For Management And Technology’ (ESMT) in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

It was only a matter of time before they got back around to it.

The climate change-global warming-global cooling narrative so beloved by the Left, that is.

Sure, you may have caught some activists crying about the wildfires in Australia during their “summer” months, while those of us in the Northern Hemisphere were experiencing winter. But now it appears they’re trying to tie their hoax to the November presidential election. In fact, on his nationally-syndicated radio show Thursday, Rush Limbaugh, while referring to the Golden State’s wildfires, said, “I can’t wait until ‘science’ gets around to explaining what’s happening out in California.”

And who did they decide should sound the clarion call on this? Why, Barack Obama, naturally!

In a tweet Wednesday night, the former Democrat president and community organizer-in-chief shared four, really scary-looking photos of San Francisco. You may have seen the orange sky images floating around social media.

Laying on the apocalyptic language thick, Obama wrote:

The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities. Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does.

Not so fast. Arizona Representative Paul Gosar (R) shuts Obama down with just a short quote-tweet — while pausing to tag the House GOP’s Western Caucus, which he chairs, and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Gosar wrote:

This is ridiculously silly and infantile. The science of forest management is clear: catastrophic fires are due to fuel accumulation (old growth) and man made fire suppression. Nature otherwise burns forests regularly and the cycle of regrowth starts. @westerncaucus @Interior

Meanwhile, Washington state radio personality Todd Herman points out that Obama isn’t the only Democrat politician trying to link the West Coast fires to the climate hoax — so is his governor, Jay Islee. But the reason for the fire in the story he shared is definitely not the climate.

He wrote:

And … another one But, @JayIslee says it’s all because of Global cooling … warming … climate change … climate catastrophe

Now, we all hate to alert the other side when they’re digging a hole for themselves, but this move back to climate change just looks desperate. The planet isn’t at stake in the election, and the fires aren’t caused by anything but mismanagement by Democrat lawmakers and their state agencies. To ask American voters to do the opposite of removing those responsible for the deaths and damage caused by the fires is, in itself, irresponsible.

